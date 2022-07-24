SkyView
Family searches for missing teenager last seen on Friday morning

Emma Turner
Emma Turner(Family members)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is asking for help finding their loved one who was last seen on Friday morning.

Family members said 16-year-old Emma Turner was last seen leaving Standing Spring Estates at around 2:30 a.m. They believe that she may have left the area in a car.

Greenville County dispatch confirmed that Turner was reported missing and that she is listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding Turner is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

