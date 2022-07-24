SkyView
CPD investigating shooting near Harden Street

The Columbia Police department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 700 block of...
The Columbia Police department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 700 block of Harden Street.(WAVE 3 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 700 block of Harden Street.

According to the police, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, a 22-year-old male was shot.

Officers say there was a car parked nearby that also was hit by gunfire.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

