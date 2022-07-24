CPD investigating shooting near Farrow Road convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the EZ Spot convenience store at 3213 Farrow Road.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old were shot.

Officials say they are not sure why the shooting took place.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The first incident happened on Saturday at approx. 11 p.m. near the EZ Spot convenience store at 3213 Farrow Road. The victims are 15 & 23-years-old. Unknown motive at this time. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.