Columbia Fire Department puts out deadly fire at Sand Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near the 1800 block of Shop Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found the property and four cars on fire.

Fire-fighters extinguished the fire to find one victim inside. There are no reports of anyone else being injured.

According to officials, the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.

