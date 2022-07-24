SkyView
Columbia Fire Department puts out deadly fire at Sand Road

The Columbia Fire Department responds to early morning house fire near the 1800 block of Shop...
The Columbia Fire Department responds to early morning house fire near the 1800 block of Shop Road.(Source: WIFR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near the 1800 block of Shop Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found the property and four cars on fire.

Fire-fighters extinguished the fire to find one victim inside. There are no reports of anyone else being injured.

According to officials, the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

