SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson’s Jordan McFadden proud to represent the Upstate

Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From Spartanburg to Clemson - Tigers offensive lineman Jordan McFadden has always been in the Upstate. He’s succeeded for years in the Tigers trenches.

“I think Jordan’s undoubtedly one of the best tackles in the country.” Thomas Austin, Clemson offensive line coach, said.

Nearly 2,000 snaps played over 42 career games.

“I want to be the best offensive lineman in the country,” Jordan McFadden, Clemson offensive lineman, said. “I’m super excited. I’ve put in tons of work. I’ve worked my tail off to get here today.”

And it’s a talent that was grown in the Upstate.

“Being from South Carolina and coming here being the leader of the offensive line this year is amazing,” McFadden said. “I’ve got a bunch of young guys in that room too who I have to lead. But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Jordan McFadden parlayed a great career at Dorman High School to an equally great career with Clemson.

“This is why I came here to Clemson for to compete for Championships, to grow as a man and become a real leader thanks to Coach Swinney,” McFadden said. “I truly am where I want to be.”

“A guy being an hour down the road, he grew up watching Clemson,” Austin said. “He knows what Clemson’s about and he’s a great ambassador for our program.”

The third year starter has lived out his athletic life in the Upstate. He hopes that has left a lasting legacy.

“Being a guy from South Carolina, growing up a Clemson fan, it just means so much to me and I genuinely take so much pride in how I perform each and every weekend,” McFadden said. “I have tons of people from South Carolina supporting me. You know, I want to be able make them say a lot of good things about me. It’s truly a blessing and honor. I’m grateful that god put me at Clemson.”

Last year, McFadden was named to the All-ACC second team. Three times in his career he’s been on the ACC Honor Roll.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway
FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

GG Jackson commits to South Carolina
Ridge View’s GG Jackson commits to South Carolina men’s basketball
UofSC unveiled the Women's Basketball National Champions signs that are going up across the...
UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
Gamecocks NCAA championship season to be focus of documentary series
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
University of South Carolina Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley.
Dawn Staley finalist for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame