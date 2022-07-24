Body of missing Conway woman with dementia recovered, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The body of a woman with dementia who was reported missing has been located, according to officials.

The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was found deceased Saturday night after a search that spanned nearly the entire day.

She was last seen that morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street, but it’s unclear where her body was found.

“Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts as they face this time of loss and grief,” the department said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.