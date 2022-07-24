SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Body of missing Conway woman with dementia recovered, police say

Minnie Burton
Minnie Burton(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The body of a woman with dementia who was reported missing has been located, according to officials.

The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was found deceased Saturday night after a search that spanned nearly the entire day.

She was last seen that morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street, but it’s unclear where her body was found.

“Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts as they face this time of loss and grief,” the department said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway
FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

The Columbia Police department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 700 block of...
CPD investigating shooting near Harden Street in the Five Points area
According to police, the victims were a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old.
CPD investigating shooting near Farrow Road convenience store
G.A.N.G.S. In Peace Coalition meet with Richland County Sheriff
G.A.N.G.S. In Peace Coalition meet with Richland County Sheriff
wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid today, few isolated storms too