Bicyclist dead after fatal collision on Farrow Road

The South Carolina Highway is investigating a collision involving a bicycle and an Infinity SUV...
The South Carolina Highway is investigating a collision involving a bicycle and an Infinity SUV on Farrow Road near Mount Pilgrim Church Road.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway is investigating a collision involving a bicycle and an Infinity SUV on Farrow Road near Mount Pilgrim Church Road.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was traveling south on Farrow Road.

Officials also say the bicyclist was traveling south-east when the rider attempted to enter Farrow Road from a wooded area and was struck by the driver of the SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

