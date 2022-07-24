Bicyclist dead after fatal collision on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway is investigating a collision involving a bicycle and an Infinity SUV on Farrow Road near Mount Pilgrim Church Road.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was traveling south on Farrow Road.

Officials also say the bicyclist was traveling south-east when the rider attempted to enter Farrow Road from a wooded area and was struck by the driver of the SUV.

