Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle chase just after midnight Thursday.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the high-speed pursuit successfully came to a halt when deputies were able to execute a rolling roadblock on an I-20 bridge, near mile marker 98.

Deputies say the chase reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

An inventory of the vehicle took place, and fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and counterfeit currency were found, which led to the arrest of both the driver and the passenger.

Shay William Dadisman, 43, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

Kristal Chantel Broome, 43, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from an unrelated incident, according to deputies.

No injuries or property damage resulted from the chase, according to KCSO.

