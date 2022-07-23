SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Boku Kitchen and Saloon joins Soda City Live

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Boku is an Asian and ramen themed restaurant that offers a family friendly atmosphere and fresh dining experience.

Their menu includes a wide variety of Asian cuisine including wok dishes, noodles/ramen, soups, salads and more.

Boku will soon introduce their brunch menu which will include their signature dishes and mimosa flights!

Follow Boku on Instagram at boku_cola and visit their website at bokukitchenandsaloon.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
LIVE: Sheriff Lott gives update on two homicide cases
Richland Co. Sheriff announces two arrests in two separate homicide investigations
Christopher Michael Alexander
South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case

Latest News

Soda City Live: Boku Kitchen and Saloon joins Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Boku Kitchen and Saloon joins Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Pet supply drive for local animal shelter
Pawmetto Lifeline
VIDEO: Pet Supply Drive for Pawmetto Lifeline
Soda City Live: Bridge Camp in Eastover
Soda City Live: The Bridge Over Foundation