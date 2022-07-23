SkyView
Ridge View’s GG Jackson commits to South Carolina men’s basketball

Recently de-committed from the North Carolina Tar Heels
GG Jackson commits to South Carolina(WIS)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ridge View’s Gregory “GG” Jackson selected a new destination right in his hometown of Columbia.

Jackson announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, just nine days after de-committing from the University of North Carolina. The de-commitment marked the first time since 2003 a player has chosen to go elsewhere after initially committing to the Tar Heels.

“I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA,” the 6-foot-9 forward said in a tweet on July 14. It’s clear now the “other option” is his hometown program.

Jackson is the No. 6 prospect in the ESPN 100 Class of 2023 after putting up 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in his junior season. He was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year and led the Blazers to a 5A state championship, the program’s first in the class after three straight in 4A from 2018-2020.

Jackson will reclassify to the Class of 2022 and enroll for the 2022-2023 athletic year.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

