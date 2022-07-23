SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road.(KCRG)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road.

According to officials, the EMS and local Fire rescue are on the scene also.

Officials say the pilot attempted an emergency landing after having engine failure.

Fortunately, the pilot and passenger are both in stable condition and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
LIVE: Sheriff Lott gives update on two homicide cases
Richland Co. Sheriff announces two arrests in two separate homicide investigations
Christopher Michael Alexander
South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case

Latest News

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
SC Forestry Commission responding with crews to fire near Pendleton
SC Forestry Commission working to contain brush fire near Pendleton
OCSO release sketch of suspect where an Orangeburg man and a passenger was shot at while...
Orangeburg Co searching for man in connection with shooting incident
Sheriff Leon Lott holds press conference with G.A.N.G.S. In Peace
Richland Co. Sheriff holds press conference with G.A.N.G.S. In Peace organization