Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road.

According to officials, the EMS and local Fire rescue are on the scene also.

Officials say the pilot attempted an emergency landing after having engine failure.

Fortunately, the pilot and passenger are both in stable condition and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.