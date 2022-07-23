Orangeburg Co searching for man in connection with shooting incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they believe was involved in a road rage incident.

According to officials, the incident happened June 22 on Bamberg Road near Cope just after 8 p.m.

Sheriff Ravenell said an Orangeburg man and a passenger was traveling together when they were shot at.

Investigators say the man reported that a driver of a black Ram truck with tinted windows sped up from behind and started flashing his headlights and blowing his horn.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” the sheriff said. “Fortunately, no one was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass.”

Officials also report when the truck got near the victims, the driver began shooting at them.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 40s and may possibly have dark hair.

The OCSO is asking for anyone with information to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

