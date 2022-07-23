One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road.

Officials say the collision occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The driver of the 2019 Sedan was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when it was struck head-on by the 2013 Sedan.

The driver of the 2019 Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the 2013 Sedan was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

This incident is currently an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.