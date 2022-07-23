FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid today, few isolated storms too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect some hot and humid conditions today, which could lead to a few isolated storms too!

First Alert Headlines:

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms today with highs in the low to mid 90s, it’s going to feel like 100-105.

Monday comes with another 20% chance of some isolated storms and highs reach the low 90s but feeling like 99-104.

Tuesday we have low 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms with heat index values near 99-104.

The next good chance of rain and storms comes Friday through Sunday with a 40% chance mainly in the afternoon/evening.

Tropics are quiet.

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got a pattern of heat and humidity, very typical late July forecast for South Carolina. The jet stream is to the north and a Bermuda high helps funnel in moisture from the southwest bringing heat and humidity for most of the week.

Today expect highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like around 100-105 with high humidity levels. That heat and humidity will bring a 20% chance of rain and storms.

The Bermuda high will dominate for Monday as well with some afternoon showers and storms popping up for the afternoon hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Expect a 20% chance of showers and storms. Heat index values are near 99-104.

There’s a cold front to our north on Tuesday, but it’s too far away and too weak to bring any shower or storm activity to our area. We still have a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon, highs are in the low 90s and it will feel like around 99-104.

Wednesday is even warmer with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like around 101 to 105 for the afternoon hours. There’s still a 20% chance of a few isolated afternoon storms.

Highs are in the upper 90s Thursday, around 97. Expect another 20% chance of storms.

There’s a better chance of rain and thunder for Friday-Sunday, with a 40% chance each day.

The tropics are quiet right now.

