SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid today, few isolated storms too

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect some hot and humid conditions today, which could lead to a few isolated storms too!

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Headlines:

  • There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms today with highs in the low to mid 90s, it’s going to feel like 100-105.
  • Monday comes with another 20% chance of some isolated storms and highs reach the low 90s but feeling like 99-104.
  • Tuesday we have low 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms with heat index values near 99-104.
  • The next good chance of rain and storms comes Friday through Sunday with a 40% chance mainly in the afternoon/evening.
  • Tropics are quiet.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got a pattern of heat and humidity, very typical late July forecast for South Carolina. The jet stream is to the north and a Bermuda high helps funnel in moisture from the southwest bringing heat and humidity for most of the week.

Today expect highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like around 100-105 with high humidity levels. That heat and humidity will bring a 20% chance of rain and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The Bermuda high will dominate for Monday as well with some afternoon showers and storms popping up for the afternoon hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Expect a 20% chance of showers and storms. Heat index values are near 99-104.

wis
wis(WIS)

There’s a cold front to our north on Tuesday, but it’s too far away and too weak to bring any shower or storm activity to our area. We still have a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon, highs are in the low 90s and it will feel like around 99-104.

wis
wis(WIS)

Wednesday is even warmer with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like around 101 to 105 for the afternoon hours. There’s still a 20% chance of a few isolated afternoon storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Highs are in the upper 90s Thursday, around 97. Expect another 20% chance of storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

There’s a better chance of rain and thunder for Friday-Sunday, with a 40% chance each day.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Today: Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated storms.

Monday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a 20% chance of storms.

Tuesday: Another day with low to mid 90s and humidity. A 20% chance for a shower or storm.

Wednesday: Highs get pretty warm with highs in the mid 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Friday: Hotter with highs in the upper 90s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway
FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe