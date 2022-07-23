Family Dollar voluntarily recalls more than 400 products

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Family Dollar company has announced it is voluntarily recalling more than 400 products from store shelves.

Officials say items including soap, toothpaste, eye drops and pain relievers are being recalled because they were “stored at improper temperatures.”

The FDA says products were shipped to U.S. store locations dating back to May 2022.

Officials add that customers can return those products and get a refund.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.