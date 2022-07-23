Assessing the risks of fentanyl exposure after RCSD deputy lost consciousness on the job this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The medical community is providing more details about the dangers posed by fentanyl exposure after a Richland County deputy lost consciousness this week after being exposed to an unknown substance on the job.

According to RCSD, on Wednesday Master Deputy Rebekah Smith came in contact with a suspect, who has identified as Trevor Harness, who said he had used fentanyl in the last hour.

RELATED STORY | RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on duty fentanyl exposure

This happened on Longcreek Drive near Broad River Road.

Harness also told Smith that he may have fentanyl on him as she was patting him down.

Soon after, Smith started feeling strange, RCSD said, and was administered Naloxone, the life-saving overdose medication. She has since been released from the hospital.

According to Lott, Smith will be returning to full duty in the coming days

The exact substance that Smith was exposed to is unclear, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Friday that he is basing this off what Harness told deputies.

Dr. Robert Borucki, an addiction medicine specialist, said that this situation is difficult to assess without more information. He outlined some of the potential risks associated with fentanyl exposure.

“If somebody touches somebody with a bare hand that is high on fentanyl, they cannot overdose, that does not happen,” he said. “If somebody touches fentanyl with a glove on, they cannot overdose. If somebody gets a fair amount of fentanyl on their skin, they might absorb some of it. Most of the absorption comes through mucus membranes so things on the face, the mouth, the nose, the eyes.”

Borucki, who is also the LRADAC’s Medical Director, said it does not take much fentanyl powder to cause an overdose in someone who does not use opioids.

LRADAC offers prevention, intervention and treatment services in Richland and Lexington counties.

Inhalation could also be an issue, Borucki said.

This is what Lott believes happened to Smith this week.

“It could have been on his clothing, and she could have while she was searching him, could have inhaled it at that point,” he said. “She had gloves on so didn’t go through the gloves, but probably at some point he had the particles that were still on him from when he OD’d on it, and she must’ve inhaled it. To me it really doesn’t matter how she got it. The fact that she got it on her, and we were able to save her life. That’s the most important thing.”

Safety recommendations provided to first responders by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration state that “inhalation of airborne powder is most likely to lead to harmful effects, but is less likely to occur than skin contact.”

Borucki expressed a similar sentiment.

“Inhalation of powder that the person may have had on them,” he said. “If somebody has ingested the fentanyl, it’s in their body, it’s not going to get out through their breath. But they may have additional powdered fentanyl on them, on their clothes, in their hands, in their pockets that that’s what poses a risk.”

Lott said this situation illustrates the dangers that deputies face every day.

Because of this, he is grateful that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has provided enough doses of Narcan for every RCSD deputy.

Smith is the third deputy that has needed hospitalization after exposure to an illegal drug, Lott said.

RELATED STORY | RCSD deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said their deputies face similar risks.

“Any exposed skin when checking a body or a suspect, any exposed skin exposed that is exposed to fentanyl, it can be absorbed through the skin,” she said. “As a matter of fact, fentanyl is a drug that is prescribed in a paste form that is placed onto the skin and it’s typically for people with chronic pain or stage 4 cancer, terminal cancer, things like that.”

According to the DEA, much of the fentanyl that is distributed as a street drug is not diverted from hospitals but instead sourced from China and Mexico.

Rutherford said that fentanyl can be crushed, snorted or taken in pill form, and beyond a safety concern for deputies, it is a community concern.

“We have to talk about it in forums like this so that we can help decrease the stigma so that our at-risk community members can go and seek the help that they need,” she said at a Friday news conference.

Borucki said fentanyl is a highly potent opioid, which is much stronger than heroin or morphine.

It is being increasingly put in several drugs of abuse, which is driving up overdose deaths, he said.

DHEC data shows that fentanyl-involved deaths increased eight-fold in the last five years.

In Richland and Lexington County, there were 14 total fentanyl overdose deaths in 2015. By 2020, there were 139.

“This is a major public health crisis,” Borucki said. “We can see it escalating exponentially with the number of overdoses. And we count deaths, we don’t count overdoses where people were saved. And the amount of overdoses is staggering with all the fentanyl around now. So early recognition, early referral to treatment is critical to prevent these deaths.”

While it appears that Smith may have inhaled the substance, in other cases first responders have reported overdosing after touching the substance. Smith was wearing gloves during the encounter with Harness, RCSD said.

“It is unlikely that you can simply touch fentanyl and all of a sudden overdose,” Borucki said. “It really has to get into the body, and although a little can be absorbed through the skin, it really has to come through mucus membranes.”

Following some of those prior reports, the American Medical Association put out a statement saying that those reports “misrepresented the science behind fentanyl while increasing paranoia among the lay public related to fentanyl.”

When asked how he would respond to concerns from some in the medical community that people may be apprehensive about helping someone who is overdosing because they fear that it may risk exposure, Lott said it is up to each individual.

“I know what I would do, I would help someone,” Lott said. “But again, there’s risk involved in that. So that is a personal decision, and hopefully we’ve got enough good Samaritans out here, even those who have overdosed before and have got the drug on them, helping our deputy.”

Lott said that body camera footage from Wednesday shows Harness walking Smith through how to breathe so that he could save her.

“If somebody is overdosing, you can provide assistance without a worry of overdosing yourself,” Borucki said. “I hope that people won’t be reluctant to help somebody in need when they’re going through an overdose, to be able to call for help and administer the antidote Narcan.”

LRADAC is community distributor of free Narcan. If you or someone you love is struggling with substance use disorder, the organization encourages you to seek this out at the treatment center nearest you.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.