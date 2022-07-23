SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
LIVE: Sheriff Lott gives update on two homicide cases
Richland Co. Sheriff announces two arrests in two separate homicide investigations
Christopher Michael Alexander
South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case

Latest News

Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity this weekend with a few scattered storms
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race