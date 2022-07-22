SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on I-20 and I-26 slow Friday traffic

An accident on I-20
An accident on I-20(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two crashes Friday afternoon slowed traffic in the Midlands.

One crash on I-26 closed the right lane of westbound traffic. A separate crash on I-20 closed two lanes of traffic.

