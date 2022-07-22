TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on I-20 and I-26 slow Friday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two crashes Friday afternoon slowed traffic in the Midlands.

One crash on I-26 closed the right lane of westbound traffic. A separate crash on I-20 closed two lanes of traffic.

Disabled veh; I-26 WB: 2 mi W of Exit101A, rht ln clsd, Ocrd: 4:26PM. https://t.co/ggWU7VBq4t | 4:39P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 22, 2022

Crash; I-20 EB: at Exit65, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 4:19PM. https://t.co/gKL5ouZzgm | 4:22P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 22, 2022

