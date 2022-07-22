Teenager dead after apartment complex shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating the murder of a teenager at 780 Fashion Drive on Wednesday.

According to a redacted incident report, RCSD responded to the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments after witnesses reported multiple gunshots and a scream.

County deputies arrived shortly after 8:00 p.m. and observed a teenager laying on the ground while a witness attempted to render aid. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker of Columbia.

RCSD says Walker was struck by a single bullet from a handgun in the Nexus parking lot. WIS was not permitted to enter the complex.

If you have any information on this incident you are encouraged to call RCSD or Crime Stoppers of The Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

