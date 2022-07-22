SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina reports unemployment down in June report

SCDEW released a report on June's unemployment in the state.
SCDEW released a report on June's unemployment in the state.(WIS File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) is showing a drop in unemployment in the state.

The department released the report on July 22, 2022. The report, titled South Carolina’s Employment Situation June 2022, said the estimated number of seasonally adjusted employed South Carolinians is 2,326,257.

This is a jump of 4,288 people from May and an increase of 56,048 compared to June 2021.

The number of unemployed people in the state dropped to 78,101. It is a decrease of 1,028 compared to May and a decrease of 19,244 compared to June of 2021.

May’s unemployment rate in the state was 3.3%. SCDEW said June’s is 3.2%.

Nationwide the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%

We have embedded the full report below.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures
Christopher Jason McNeill is connected to multiple bank robberies across South Carolina, North...
Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say
CCMF announced the country star Morgan Wallen will be headlining during the festival in 2023.
CCMF announces Morgan Wallen as headliner for 2023 festival
New technology at MUSC means that within a moment’s notice, surgeons can invite a colleague to...
MUSC neurosurgeons bring new virtual technology into operating room