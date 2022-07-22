South Carolina reports unemployment down in June report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) is showing a drop in unemployment in the state.

The department released the report on July 22, 2022. The report, titled South Carolina’s Employment Situation June 2022, said the estimated number of seasonally adjusted employed South Carolinians is 2,326,257.

This is a jump of 4,288 people from May and an increase of 56,048 compared to June 2021.

The number of unemployed people in the state dropped to 78,101. It is a decrease of 1,028 compared to May and a decrease of 19,244 compared to June of 2021.

May’s unemployment rate in the state was 3.3%. SCDEW said June’s is 3.2%.

Nationwide the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%

