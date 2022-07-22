South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man arrested in a child sex sting was indicted in federal court on child pornography charges.

Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, of Gilbert was arrested during an inter agency operation across the Midlands. He and 10 other men were arrested in May.

The indictment says Alexander around May 19, 2022, “...used a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years, to wit: a 13 year old, to engage in sexual activity,...”

The indictment says the offenses are:

Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Attempted Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

The indictment also says Alexander attempted,

“...for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, which visual depiction was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by a computer;”

If convicted Alexander will be required to forfeit any property used to produce or distribute child pornography or was obtained through funds generated by it.

Alexander pled not guilty to the charges.

