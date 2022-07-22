SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case

Christopher Michael Alexander
Christopher Michael Alexander(LCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man arrested in a child sex sting was indicted in federal court on child pornography charges.

Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, of Gilbert was arrested during an inter agency operation across the Midlands. He and 10 other men were arrested in May.

The indictment says Alexander around May 19, 2022, “...used a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years, to wit: a 13 year old, to engage in sexual activity,...”

The indictment says the offenses are:

  • Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor
  • Attempted Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

The indictment also says Alexander attempted,

“...for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, which visual depiction was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by a computer;”

If convicted Alexander will be required to forfeit any property used to produce or distribute child pornography or was obtained through funds generated by it.

Alexander pled not guilty to the charges.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
LIVE: Sheriff Lott gives update on two homicide cases
Richland Co. Sheriff announces two arrests in two separate homicide investigations
Leela is a 5-year-old Beagle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday: Leela
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested