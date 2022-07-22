Soda City Live: Vista welcomes new restaurant, Boku Kitchen and Saloon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located on Gervais Street in the Vista, the newest restaurant Boku Kitchen and Saloon aims offers a family friendly atmosphere and fresh dining experience.
Boku is an Asian ramen themed restaurant with a menu that includes a wide variety of Asian cuisine including wok dishes, soups salads and more.
Owner, Mike Duganier joins us to share a few of their dishes and signature cocktails.
Fore more information about Boku Kitchen and Saloon, click here.
