Soda City Live: South Carolina Declares July 22nd Fragile X Day

Soda City WIS logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, July 22nd families and advocates gathered at the South Carolina State House to bring awareness to Fragile X.

Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system that can cause intellectual disadvantages and can range from mild to profound imparement.

July is National Fragile X Awareness month and July 22nd is National Fragile Awareness Day, and as of this year its Fragile X awareness day in South Carolina, following a proclamation from South Carolina Governor Henry  McMaster.

Roger Kuperman is the chairman of South Carolina Developmental Disabilities Council and two of his daughters live with Fragile X.

He and his wife along with his two girls, join us on a special episode of Soda City Live, to share the obstacles they have faced as a family, bringing awareness and providing resources for their children.

For more information about Fragile X Syndrome, click here.

