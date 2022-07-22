SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Pet supply drive for local animal shelter

Soda City WIS logo
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legal group Rikard and Protopapas is teaming up with local animal shelter Pawmetto Lifeline to collect items for animals in need.

The drive ends July 29th with drop-off bins being available during business hours ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

Soda City Live: Vista welcomes new restaurant, Boku Kitchen and Saloon
Soda City Live: South Carolina Declares July 22nd Fragile X Day
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
Soda City Live: Self-care for caregivers
Soda City Live: Self-care tips for the sandwich generation