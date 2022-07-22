SkyView
Soda City Live: The Bridge Over Foundation

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hamilton and Faith Jacobs, the founders of the Bridge Over Foundation is hosting a summer camp in Eastover for the youth!

In an effort to be a safe haven for students, Bridge is offering a summer camp which will allow 50 students the opportunity to experience financial literacy, STEMS, entrepreneurial seminars, life skills training, intro to music production, recreational fun and reading comprehension with Richland County Public Library.

There will be a tremendous line up of business owners that have agreed to impart into campers that week as well. Last but not least each day has an amazing catered lunch with one day to feature a project led by Home Depot. The camp is scheduled to be an amazing week of exposure and learning for 50 campers with only a $10 registration fee to confirm each child’s attendance.

The Bridge Over Foundation was created to be a bridge of success to all individuals in every aspect of life. To-date since the start the organization, the founders have hosted a peace walk against gun violence in Southeast Columbia, a call to action concert at Caughman Road Park, given several scholarships and also helped sponsor ta gun buy back where over 120 guns were taken off of the street.

To register your child, call 803.846.3175 or send an e-mail to bridgeoverfoundation@gmail.com.

