Shows resume at popular Charlotte comedy club following shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s The Comedy Zone hosted its first show since a shooting inside the club last weekend led to the cancellations of three shows.

Police arrested 36-year-old Omar James McCombs after they say he fired a shot inside the club on July 16. No injuries were reported.

McCombs is now facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city. He’s being held in jail under a $90,000 bond.

The shooting happened just before actor and comedian Craig Robinson, one of the stars of “The Office,” was set to perform the first of a two-night headlining set at the club. Both of those performances were canceled.

Friday night, the “Southern Momma” Tour stopped at The Comedy Zone.

There were concerns from some of the fans in line.

“Of course you’re concerned. You can’t go anywhere in the United States and you’re not concerned about your safety from gun violence. I don’t think that should stop people from doing what they want to do in their day-to-day lives,” Chloe Nicola said.

‘Southern Momma’ is slated to perform for the next three nights.

“I’m Southern Momma’s DJ traveling the nation with Southern Mama and we don’t have any concerns coming here to Charlotte,” DJ Dank Williams said.

Comedian Eddie Ifft was also set to perform this week, but he tweeted out to fans that he would have to reschedule due to the shooting.

