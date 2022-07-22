MUSC neurosurgeons bring new virtual technology into operating room

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Neurology Department has adopted a new surgical technology that will allow them to bring in colleagues virtually during critical procedures.

Dr. Alex Spiotta is the leader of the Stroke Thrombectomy and Aneurysm Registry Network. Spiotta says the new technology is designed to help them better treat patients and better understand the diseases they treat by sharing data, research, and expertise with colleagues worldwide.

Through a strategic partnership with STAR and technology company AVAIL, the hospital can use this machinery in the operating room.

Within a moment’s notice, Spiotta can call a colleague on their phone, computer, or iPad and they can virtually join the operating room in high definition. They’ll be able to see and hear what’s going on in the operating room, including the patient’s charts and the doctors’ hands actively performing surgery.

Spiotta says if a surgeon ever needs to collaborate with a colleague on a complex procedure this allows them to do so in a way that’s never been done before.

“You can really tap into each other’s experience and brain power to the benefit of the patients,” Spiotta says.

This technology will also help them assist surgeons in developing countries without having to travel. They’ll be able to monitor them to make sure they have good quality outcomes.

Spiotta says this new and improved technology can be fun, but more importantly, it helps them better care for their patients.

