Missing woman identified as homicide victim

Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with murder.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Alisa Wood’s remains have been located.

Wood went missing in May, leading the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to a search for her. She was last seen on Cactus Drive on May, 9, 2022.

Friday’s update on the case said the 38-year-old woman’s remains were found near Little Mountain, SC in a wooded area. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) assisted in the recovery.

Her remains were identified in Richland County with the assistance of anthropologist Dr. William Stevens and forensic pathologist Dr. Darren Monroe.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Sheriff Leon Lott said a suspect had been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

