Furry Friend Friday: Leela

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Leela is a 5-year-old Beagle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Leela is a super sweet, gentle girl with so much love to give! She is affectionate and always wants to be around people. Leela is playful and super goofy! She loves to burrow in blankets on the bed and snuggle. She has a good energy balance and isn’t the kind of dog that is bouncing off the walls all the time. She does great in the crate!

Leela gets a little stressed around other dogs but could potentially coexist with another dog that left her alone. She has done amazing with cats! She is very calm and sweet to them and leaves their food alone. Leela has even done well with young children in the past!

Right now, Leela has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

