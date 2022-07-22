FIRST ALERT: Few evening showers, then a warm and humid weekend ahead!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a chance of evening showers and storms today and highs reach the low to mid 90s this weekend.

First Alert Headlines:

We have some rain and storm possibilities this evening, about a 40% chance.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Saturday with highs in the low 90s, it’s going to feel like around 100.

Sunday looks similar with another 20% chance of some isolated storms and highs reach the mid 90s.

Monday we have low 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms as high pressure takes hold of the region.

Tropics are quiet.

First Alert Summary:

We have a stalled out front over the Midlands this evening. We could still see the chance of rain and storms, especially during the evening hours. Expect a 40% chance mainly south and east of Columbia, around the Orangeburg, Clarendon County areas.

Lows tonight are in the mid to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Highs reach the low 90s Saturday. The jet stream moves north and allows for warm and humid air to stay in the region as high pressure builds to the west. With the warmth and humidity expect a 20% chance of some afternoon pop-up storms.

Sunday we have a 20% chance of storms with mid 90s as well. Not much is changing with our weather pattern.

The jet stream stays north and we still see a 20% chance of storm activity for Monday and Tuesday. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Wednesday we start warming up a bit, with highs in the mid 90s, we could even see upper 90s by Thursday. There’s a 20 to 30% chance of storms for the afternoon hours.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Evening showers and storms but drier overnight with mid 70s.

Saturday: Hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s with just a 20% chance for showers.

Sunday: Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated storms.

Monday: Low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a 20% chance of storms.

Tuesday: Another day with low to mid 90s and humidity. A 20% chance for a shower or storm.

Wednesday: Highs get pretty warm with highs in the mid 90s with a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

