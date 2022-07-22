SkyView
Election commission reports over half a million voters in June elections

File photo
File photo(WBKO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Election Commission issued a statement Friday about the 2022 June Primaries.

The commission said statewide over 125,000 voters used the early voting periods before the primary elections and runoffs. Of the roughly 800,000 ballots, early voters were about 16% of the total.

The June elections were the first ones after changes to state law went into effect. It allows early and in-person voting options.

Howie Knapp, Executive Director of the South Carolina State Election Commission said,

“The June Primaries and Runoffs were an unqualified success.  I can’t say enough about the dedication of our poll managers and workers who serve on the front lines of our elections and play a vital role in conducting secure and accessible elections.”

Knapp continued,

“Also, our county election officials deserve recognition for the extraordinary work they did to implement early voting with only 17 days before the early voting period was set to open.”

The commission said it expects the popularity of early voting will rise in future elections. For the upcoming November General Election there will be two extra days of early voting, both Saturdays before the election.

The commission also said centers will be open an extra hour every day during the early voting period, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The June election numbers were:

Statewide Primaries:

  • Early Voting – 100,450
  • Absentee Voting – 16,871
  • Election Day – 548,667
  • Total Voter Turnout – 565,538

Primary Runoffs:

  • Early Voting – 24,746
  • Absentee Voting – 6,452
  • Election Day – 217,980
  • Total Voter Turnout – 224, 432

