CCMF announces Morgan Wallen as headliner for 2023 festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced its first headliner for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced country star Morgan Wallen will be headlining one of the nights.

Wallen, a Tennessee native, was first recognized after competing on the sixth season of The Voice. He has won over 20 awards since he first debuted in 2015.

“The Carolina Country Music Fest is honored to host Morgan on the shores of Myrtle Beach in June of 2023,” said in a statement.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

MORE INFORMATION | CCMF Tickets and Information

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.