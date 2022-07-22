SkyView
Blanketing Families, Inc to hold Project Hy-G in Elgin

Blanketing Families, Inc is holding an event Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Elgin.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Elgin, S.C. (WIS) - Blanketing Families, Inc. is holding a back to school event Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The organization says Project Hy-G is, “all about sending our kids back to school feeling good and looking good!”

The event aims to build self confidence and self image in school children. Families are encouraged to stop by Elgin’s town hall to pick up personal hygiene products.

Residents and non-residents are eligible to participate.

