Blanketing Families, Inc to hold Project Hy-G in Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WIS) - Blanketing Families, Inc. is holding a back to school event Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The organization says Project Hy-G is, “all about sending our kids back to school feeling good and looking good!”

Blanketing Families, Inc is holding an event Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Elgin. (Blanketing Families, Inc.)

The event aims to build self confidence and self image in school children. Families are encouraged to stop by Elgin’s town hall to pick up personal hygiene products.

Residents and non-residents are eligible to participate.

