Active manhunt in Kershaw Co., near Fairfield Co. line, deputies say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An active manhunt for a burglary and carjacking suspect is taking place in Kershaw County.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect near Highway 5, near Shivers Green Road, and around the Fairfield County line.

Deputies say the suspect is believed to be armed and traveling on foot, after exiting an orange Jeep near a wooded area.

Apprehension dogs are on the ground as SLED flies a helicopter to patrol the area.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says the only description deputies currently have is the suspect is a white male.

If you see anything suspicious in the area, or have any information on the subject’s location, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 9-1-1.

