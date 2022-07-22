SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Active manhunt in Kershaw Co., near Fairfield Co. line, deputies say

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTVG)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An active manhunt for a burglary and carjacking suspect is taking place in Kershaw County.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect near Highway 5, near Shivers Green Road, and around the Fairfield County line.

Deputies say the suspect is believed to be armed and traveling on foot, after exiting an orange Jeep near a wooded area.

Apprehension dogs are on the ground as SLED flies a helicopter to patrol the area.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says the only description deputies currently have is the suspect is a white male.

If you see anything suspicious in the area, or have any information on the subject’s location, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Few evening showers, then a warm and humid weekend ahead!
Christopher Michael Alexander
South Carolina man arrested in sting, indicted in child pornography case
LIVE: Sheriff Lott gives update on two homicide cases
Richland Co. Sheriff announces two arrests in two separate homicide investigations
Leela is a 5-year-old Beagle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday: Leela