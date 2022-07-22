SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7. Authorities have filed charges against four people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

According to the criminal complaint, the three conspired to “knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct or pervert the release of documents” to investigators.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price’s reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

“I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
CCMF announced the country star Morgan Wallen will be headlining during the festival in 2023.
CCMF announces Morgan Wallen as headliner for 2023 festival
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
New technology at MUSC means that within a moment’s notice, surgeons can invite a colleague to...
MUSC neurosurgeons bring new virtual technology into operating room