South Carolina court to hear abortion ban injunction request

Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat.” If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban is being taken to court.

The lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic and two physicians who provided abortions is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the Richland County Circuit Court.

It claims the ban violates South Carolinian’s state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection. It also says the ban inadequately protects patient’s health and conditions sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on disclosing personal information to law enforcement.

The hearing will determine if a temporary restraining order will be put in effect against the law.

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster filed a motion to dismiss, it says in part,

“The South Carolina Constitution does not encompass a right to elective abortion, and the Fetal Heartbeat Act is constitutional. Plaintiffs are thus not entitled to declaratory or injunctive relief.”

