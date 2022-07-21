SkyView
Soda City Live: Team wins the gold at National Taekwondo Championship

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands team worked extremely hard to bring back several medals from the 20-22 A-A-U Taekwondo National Championship in Las Vegas this year and they succeeded.

University of Personal Fitness has been in Columbia for over 30 years and is led by Master Tracey Goodwin.

LeJohnny Anthony, Jr won Gold in Olympic Sparring and ITF Forms as well as a Bronze in Open Forms, Cristobal “CJ” Ramirez won silver in ITF Forms and in Open Forms.

Contact Master Tracey Goodwin by email at GoodwinAlonzo@gmail.com.

