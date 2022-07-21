SkyView
Soda City Live: Food Truck Fridays continues

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City Of Columbia has been partnering with several food truck businesses across the Midlands this summer to bring you Food Truck Fridays.  And good news - that initiative is continuing for a bit.

Greg Williams is the City of Columbia’s business liaison. And VonGretchen Nelson is the owner of Bessie’s Sweet Delights.  They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to talk about the ongoing partnership.

For more information on where to find a food truck for lunch on a Friday, please visit columbiasc.gov.

