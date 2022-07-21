SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Run with the K9 force in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 30 for an opportunity to meet the deputies and K9′s of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of the RCSD’s fugitive task force joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to explain the importance of this annual event now in its 11th year.

Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of the RCSD’s fugitive task force joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday...
Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of the RCSD’s fugitive task force joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to explain the importance of this annual event now in its 11th year.(WIS News 10)

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is in memory of Sgt. Cavanagh’s former dog, Fargo. A partnership that ended tragically. Fargo’s end-of-watch was December 16th, 2011. That’s the night the K9 was killed in the line of duty when an armed robbery suspect shot him. (This was prior to the dogs getting the custom-fit vests they now receive.) Earlier at the kickoff of the first Guardians of the Night race, Sgt. Cavanagh and Fargo had run the inaugural race together – never knowing their time together was about to end.

For Fargo and all the dogs who protect their fellow deputies and the community, this race helps fund their purpose. Each dog costs about $8,500. Money raised through this 5K race goes toward the buying and caring of the K9 team – including the dogs’ food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads, and custom-fit ballistic vests.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K offers live and virtual options. The untimed 5K run/walk is at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K is at 9:30 p.m. This is a certified race course and chip timing will be used for scoring - with prizes at the end. The event takes place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. It’s a flat, fast, and fun course.

The cost is $30. Register at https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/

Deputies like Sgt. Cavanagh and the others who work with the department’s K9′s invite you to run and walk alongside them to support the K9′s on the force.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Alex Murdaugh appears in a Colleton County court for a bond hearing on murder charges stemming...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme

Latest News

Opioid graphic
Columbia Councilwoman appointed to South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board
Cati Blauvelt, 22
‘Justice isn’t served yet:’ Cati Blauvelt’s family speaks after murder suspect caught
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
South Carolina court to hear abortion ban injunction request
wis
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe