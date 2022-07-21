Run with the K9 force in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 30 for an opportunity to meet the deputies and K9′s of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of the RCSD’s fugitive task force joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to explain the importance of this annual event now in its 11th year. (WIS News 10)

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is in memory of Sgt. Cavanagh’s former dog, Fargo. A partnership that ended tragically. Fargo’s end-of-watch was December 16th, 2011. That’s the night the K9 was killed in the line of duty when an armed robbery suspect shot him. (This was prior to the dogs getting the custom-fit vests they now receive.) Earlier at the kickoff of the first Guardians of the Night race, Sgt. Cavanagh and Fargo had run the inaugural race together – never knowing their time together was about to end.

For Fargo and all the dogs who protect their fellow deputies and the community, this race helps fund their purpose. Each dog costs about $8,500. Money raised through this 5K race goes toward the buying and caring of the K9 team – including the dogs’ food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads, and custom-fit ballistic vests.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K offers live and virtual options. The untimed 5K run/walk is at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K is at 9:30 p.m. This is a certified race course and chip timing will be used for scoring - with prizes at the end. The event takes place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. It’s a flat, fast, and fun course.

The cost is $30. Register at https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/

Deputies like Sgt. Cavanagh and the others who work with the department’s K9′s invite you to run and walk alongside them to support the K9′s on the force.

