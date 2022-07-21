‘Justice isn’t served yet:’ Cati Blauvelt’s family speaks after murder suspect caught

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for the murder of his wife in Simpsonville has been arrested after six years on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to the Marshals, 33-year-old John Blauvelt was arrested at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 by the Pacific North West Violent Offender Task Force. The task force received information from the Marshal’s Cold and Complex Case Unit that he could be in the area.

They said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Oregon Police also assisted in his arrest.

On October 26, 2016, Simpsonville Police found the body of 22-year-old Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt in the cellar of an abandoned home and she had been stabbed to death.

Police said her husband, John Blauvelt, was a suspect in her death and he was wanted for murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

Cati’s mother, Patricia Piver, spoke at a press conference on Thursday saying, “It won’t bring Cati back but we’re thankful he’s caught.”

Man arrested six years after murder of wife

We’re told Blauvelt, who worked as a U.S. Army recruiter in Greenville County at the time of the murder but was classified by the Army as a deserter shortly thereafter, fled the area just after the murder with his 17-year-old girlfriend Hannah Thompson, of Fountain Inn.

“I hope that the arrest of John Blauvelt brings Cati’s family some relief from the situation that they have had to endure the past few years,” said Simpsonville Police Chief Mike Henshaw. “I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and all the various agencies that assisted in making this arrest possible. The team effort by law enforcement is to be commended.”

Blauvelt is being held in the Jackson County Jail pending extradition to South Carolina to face the charges against him.

Simpsonville Police said they hope his capture sends a message.

“You will be caught,” said investigator Jim Donnelly. “It may take awhile, but we’ll find you.”

Cati Blauvelt’s family said they are waiting for more answers - and their fight for accountability in the case isn’t over.

“Justice isn’t served yet,” said Cati’s sister Brandi Blackwell. “We need him to be found guilty for closure.”

MORE ON THIS STORY: Family speaks out on 4 year anniversary on the unresolved murder of Cati Blauvelt

John Walsh takes a look at a 2-year-old murder case from the Upstate

Two years later: Police say Cati Blauvelt’s killer is still on the run

Cati Blauvelt’s family speaks about homicide investigation

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.