Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Victims of the Columbiana Centre mass shooting are suing the mall and claiming the company is at fault, citing failures in security.

The lawsuit from two women alleges the mall operators Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc. (BPR) and the security company Andy Frain Services, Inc. (AFS) failed to provide adequate security. The lawsuit is seeking $20,000,000 in damages.

On April 16, 2022, three men opened fire on each other inside the mall. The shooting and resulting panic left 15 people injured. The shooting led to multiple roads shutting down and a multi day manhunt by law enforcement for all responsible parties.

Since April the mall has added additional security. This includes a gun sniffing K9. Shortly after the dog was introduced, a woman and a 13-year-old were arrested after allegedly showing a loaded gun to other patrons.

The lawsuit alleges negligence from the mall and security company leading up to the shooting,

“Defendants have taken heightened securities measures at other similar facilities including increased signage, gun sniffing dogs, and other processes to control crime that they did not utilize at Columbiana Centre.”

The lawsuit says, “Defendants refused to take appropriate measures to provide for the safety of its patrons, when they knew or should have known, that a dangerous environment existed.”

It makes the argument that the mall operators would be aware of the need for additional security,

“Upon information and belief, the City of Columbia Police Department has over One Hundred (100) incident reports on file regarding assaults, robberies, and other violent crimes occurring on or around the premises of the Columbiana Centre that occurred within the last five calendar years.”

Additionally, the lawsuit says, “Defendants were also on notice of security issues about the premises of the mall prior to the above-mentioned shooting due to local law enforcement advising the mall to increase security presence on the premises due to the history of criminal activity at the Columbiana Centre.”

The shooting victims in the lawsuit were at the mall shopping on the day of the shooting. One woman suffered a gunshot wound, the second was grazed by a bullet.

WIS reached out to both BPR and AFS about the lawsuit for comment but has not heard back from them yet.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.