Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers pro-life message at Florence church

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Florence on Wednesday.

Pence appeared at the Florence Baptist Temple as part of the church’s regular prayer service and delivered a speech on “The Post-Roe World.”

“Today at long last, Roe v. Wade has been sent to the ash heap of history where it belongs,” he said at the beginning of his remarks. “We must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation.”

Pence called for federal money to not be used to pay for abortions, as well as investigations into violence against pregnancy resource centers and encouraging more adoption options.

“As South Carolina and states across the country take up pro-life legislation, let us tell our elected officials that as you move the law forward to protect the unborn, let us also redouble our commitment to provide care and support to expectant mothers, to newborns, and to young families,” said Pence.

Bill Monroe, Pastor of the Florence Baptist Temple, said Pence’s visit came due to a mutual friend.

“He told me that the vice president wanted to make a speech in regard to the pro-life situation since Roe v. Wade, and he wanted to do it from a church,” he said. “I said absolutely, we’d be honored.”

In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said the former vice president is “pushing an extreme plan that would ban medicated abortion pills.”

“Mike Pence is leading Republicans’ charge to make abortion illegal across the country, punish doctors, and now apparently taking issue with abortion pills,” said DNC Spokesperson Ammar Moussa. “Pence’s speech in Florence will provide a roadmap for Republicans across the country as they work tirelessly to strip away Americans’ fundamental rights — but Democrats will fight back and ensure voters across the country hear about Republicans’ extreme agenda.”

You can watch Pence’s full speech below:

July 20, 2022

