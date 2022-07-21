SkyView
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.

Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

