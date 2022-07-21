FIRST ALERT: Strong storms still possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT for some strong storms this evening.

First Alert Headlines:

This evening we have a 60-70% chance of strong storms.

The risk of severe has gone down from “slight” to “marginal” risk, but we’ll keep the First Alert up just in case!

Friday we have a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs reaching up to 90.

Saturday and Sunday we only see a 20% chance of some isolated storms with highs in the mid to low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday are similar with a 20% chance of some storms and more low 90s.

First Alert Summary:

FIRST ALERT for tonight with a 70% chance of some storms and showers as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. Some storms could create heavy rain and some gusty winds. The “Slight (level 2 of 5)” risk of severe weather has been downgraded to a “Marginal (level 1 of 5)” risk of severe weather tonight for the Midlands.

Lows tonight are down to 74 with mostly cloudy skies after midnight.

Friday we have the front stalling over the region and that means we see a 50% chance of some scattered showers and thunder. Highs are in the low 90s.

We have low 90s for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure to our east will keep heat and moisture moving into the region. Because of this, there’s a 20% chance of and isolated “pulse” storm for the afternoon hours.

Monday and Tuesday the jet stream stays north but we continue to have so much heat and humidity that we cannot rule out the 20% chance of more pulse storms during the afternoon hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

First Alert Tonight: Evening showers and storms but drier overnight with mid 70.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 90s but humid.

Saturday: Hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s with just a 20% chance for showers.

Sunday: Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a shower/storm.

Monday: Mid 90s with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a pop up storm.

Tuesday: Another day with low to mid 90s and humidity. A 20% chance for a shower or storm.

