SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Alex Murdaugh appears in a Colleton County court for a bond hearing on murder charges stemming...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
File photo on Lake Murray, S.C.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Murray in suspected drowning

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense to begin in Trump adviser’s trial
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing