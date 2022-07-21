Dept. of Revenue: Top delinquent taxpayers paid more than $8.5 million to state in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the state’s top delinquent taxpayers paid more than $8.5 million to the state in 2021.

As a part of SCDOR’s Top Delinquent Taxpayers program, those people owing the most in state tax debt have paid a total of more than $17 million over the past two years in money that was previously owed to the state.

The two-year-old program list the state’s top 250 individual and top 250 business tax debtors.

Officials said they publish the names to provide transparency, fairness and accountability.

The list can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.