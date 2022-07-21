SkyView
Dept. of Revenue: Top delinquent taxpayers paid more than $8.5 million to state in 2021

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the state’s top delinquent taxpayers paid more than $8.5 million to the state in 2021.

As a part of SCDOR’s Top Delinquent Taxpayers program, those people owing the most in state tax debt have paid a total of more than $17 million over the past two years in money that was previously owed to the state.

The two-year-old program list the state’s top 250 individual and top 250 business tax debtors.

Officials said they publish the names to provide transparency, fairness and accountability.

The list can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.

