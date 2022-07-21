Dabo says ‘talking is over, time for doing’ after ACC Media Day

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Football Coach is getting fans fired up for this year’s season after he posted a video on Twitter saying “talking season is over”.

Coach Swinney, who was accompanied by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, spent the week in Charlotte for the 2022 ACC Media Day.

“Talking season is over. It’s time for the doing,” the coach said in his post.

Talking season is over. See y'all in The Valley 🐅 pic.twitter.com/hBwGEvh89E — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 20, 2022

The Tigers are set to take the field for the first game of the season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.

