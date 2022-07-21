SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dabo says ‘talking is over, time for doing’ after ACC Media Day

Dabo posts after ACC Media Day
Dabo posts after ACC Media Day(Twitter/@ClemsonFB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Football Coach is getting fans fired up for this year’s season after he posted a video on Twitter saying “talking season is over”.

Coach Swinney, who was accompanied by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, spent the week in Charlotte for the 2022 ACC Media Day.

“Talking season is over. It’s time for the doing,” the coach said in his post.

The Tigers are set to take the field for the first game of the season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.

FOX Carolina will have more coverage of the 2022 SEC and ACC media days on Thursday on The Six O’ Clock News and The Ten O’ Clock News.

MORE NEWS: Beamer turns his swag on for SEC Media Day hype video

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Alex Murdaugh appears in a Colleton County court for a bond hearing on murder charges stemming...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme

Latest News

Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks in international friendly
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS
Shane Beamer hype video
Beamer turns his swag on for SEC Media Day hype video