Columbia to vote on plans for proposed Gervais St. hotel

A rendering of the proposed hotel at Williams and Gervais.
A rendering of the proposed hotel at Williams and Gervais.(Ashok Patel)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Design/Development Review Commission is planning to vote to approve designs for a new hotel.

The proposed hotel would be a 7-story, 249 addition to the city at the corner of Gervais and Williams St. The commission is scheduled to meet July 21, 2022 to approve Certificates of Design Approval.

In addition to a hotel, proposed construction includes a parking building with access from both Williams St. and Senate St.

