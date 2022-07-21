SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia Councilwoman appointed to South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Opioid graphic
Opioid graphic(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced the appointment of a Columbia Councilwoman to serve on the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board (SCORF) Thursday.

Dr. Aditi Bussells was tapped to serve on SCORF as the Vice-Chair. The board administers the money from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund to help communities in the state with the opioid epidemic.

Bussells said,

“I am honored to serve our state and represent the City of Columbia on this board. I am looking forward to combining my public health expertise with my policy experience to help shape the future of the health and well-being of South Carolina.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Alex Murdaugh appears in a Colleton County court for a bond hearing on murder charges stemming...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme

Latest News

For Fargo and all the dogs who protect their fellow deputies and the community, this race helps...
Run with the K9 force in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Cati Blauvelt, 22
‘Justice isn’t served yet:’ Cati Blauvelt’s family speaks after murder suspect caught
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
South Carolina court to hear abortion ban injunction request
wis
FIRST ALERT: A round of storms this afternoon/evening - Some strong to severe