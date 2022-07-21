Columbia Councilwoman appointed to South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced the appointment of a Columbia Councilwoman to serve on the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board (SCORF) Thursday.

Dr. Aditi Bussells was tapped to serve on SCORF as the Vice-Chair. The board administers the money from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund to help communities in the state with the opioid epidemic.

Bussells said,

“I am honored to serve our state and represent the City of Columbia on this board. I am looking forward to combining my public health expertise with my policy experience to help shape the future of the health and well-being of South Carolina.”

