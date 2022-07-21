SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say

A serial bank robbery suspect was arrested after deputies say he dropped his wallet accidentally. Investigators say he's linked to cases in SC, NC and VA.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a bank robber left behind a calling card accidentally, leading to his arrest.

An investigation was launched after the Wells Fargo on Woodruff Road was robbed on July 11.

Deputies said 42-year-old Christopher Jason McNeill gave a bank teller a note saying he was armed. According to arrest warrants, he lifted his shirt showing what appeared to be a weapon before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said during the course of the investigation, they connected him to another bank robbery in Georgetown, SC where he accidentally dropped a wallet revealing his identity.

McNeill is responsible for at least four other bank robberies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, deputies say.

He was apprehended in Fredericksburg, VA and is awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Teen victim identified in deadly Columbia apartment complex shooting
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact...
RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

Latest News

New technology at MUSC means that within a moment’s notice, surgeons can invite a colleague to...
MUSC neurosurgeons bring new virtual technology into operating room
wis
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms for today - warm and humid weekend
Teenager dead after apartment complex shooting in northeast Columbia
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
South Carolina court to hear abortion ban injunction request